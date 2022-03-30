Deadline for discount on pending challans extended till April 14

Hyderabad: Telangana home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali on Wednesday announced the extension of the concessional deadline on pending challans from March 31 to April 14.
The state chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, directed the state to extend the “special” opportunity following several requests over the same.
The home minister said that of the 2. 4 crore challans worth Rupees 840 cr issued across the state as people took advantage of this opportunity to pay Rs 250 crore, so far, clearing long-pending challans.
He added that the chief minister and the state police have taken this decision considering the financial hardships faced by the poor and middle-class people due to COVID-19.
Mahmood Ali urged those who have not yet been able to pay their challans to take advantage of the discount and clear their challans through online payment on the e-challan website.
The following is a list of different types of discounts for various vehicle owners.
- Two or three-wheel drivers are bound to pay 25 percent of their total challans.
- RTC drivers are bound to pay up to 30 percent, with a discount of 70 percent,
- Light Motor Vehicles / Heavy Motor Vehicles are bound to pay 50 percent of the total challans.
- Fines for not wearing a mask have been reduced to Rs 100 from Rs 1000