Deadline for discount on pending challans extended till April 14

Hyderabad: Telangana home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali on Wednesday announced the extension of the concessional deadline on pending challans from March 31 to April 14.

The state chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, directed the state to extend the “special” opportunity following several requests over the same.

The home minister said that of the 2. 4 crore challans worth Rupees 840 cr issued across the state as people took advantage of this opportunity to pay Rs 250 crore, so far, clearing long-pending challans.

He added that the chief minister and the state police have taken this decision considering the financial hardships faced by the poor and middle-class people due to COVID-19.

Mahmood Ali urged those who have not yet been able to pay their challans to take advantage of the discount and clear their challans through online payment on the e-challan website.

The following is a list of different types of discounts for various vehicle owners.