Deadline for free Aadhaar card service extended till June 14

Hyderabad: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently announced that citizens can upload documents free of charge until June 14.

In a post on X on May 6, UIDAI stated that the free service is available on the myAadhaar website. “#UIDAI is letting people upload documents for free online until June 14, 2024, to help millions of Aadhaar card holders. You can use this free service only on the #myAadhaar website. UIDAI wants people to keep their documents up-to-date on their Aadhaar cards,” it read.

Visit the myAadhaar website by entering the OTP (one-time password) sent to your registered number. Review your current documents. If they are not accurate, follow these steps: