Deadline for free Aadhaar card service extended till June 14

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th May 2024 7:49 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently announced that citizens can upload documents free of charge until June 14.

In a post on X on May 6, UIDAI stated that the free service is available on the myAadhaar website. “#UIDAI is letting people upload documents for free online until June 14, 2024, to help millions of Aadhaar card holders. You can use this free service only on the #myAadhaar website. UIDAI wants people to keep their documents up-to-date on their Aadhaar cards,” it read.

How to update Aadhaar card for free

Visit the myAadhaar website by entering the OTP (one-time password) sent to your registered number. Review your current documents. If they are not accurate, follow these steps:

  1. Choose the type of identity document from the drop-down menu.
  2. Upload the selected document in PNG, JPEG, or PDF format, with a file size of under 2 MB.
  3. Select the address document from the drop-down menu.
  4. Upload the address document in PNG, JPEG, or PDF format, with a file size of under 2 MB.
  5. Click ‘Submit’ to confirm your documents.

