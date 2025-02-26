Telangana govt to build 41.5 km Ratan Tata Road at over Rs 4K cr

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced plans to construct a greenfield radial road, naming it Ratan Tata Road, after the late industrialist. This road will connect Outer Ring Road’s (ORR) Raviryal (Tata Interchange) to the proposed RRR (Amanagal) via Future City.

The project is valued at approximately Rs 4,030 crores and will span 41.50 kilometres.

The construction of the Ratan Tata Road will be carried out in two phases. The first phase involves building a 19.2 km stretch from ORR’s Raviryal to Meerkhanpet, with an allocated budget of Rs 1,665 crores.

The second phase will cover a distance of 22.30 km from Meerkhanpet (Future City) to RRR (Amanagal), with a budget of Rs 2,365 crores.

HMDA, HGCL to handle project

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) have been entrusted with overseeing the construction of this road.

The tender process for the project is set to begin on February 28. Details regarding the tender are available on the official HMDA website.

The technical bids for the project are scheduled to be opened on March 21.