Deadline for suggestions to Telangana gig and platform workers Bill extended

Hyderabad: In a great relief to the gig and platform workers of Telangana, the last date for the submission of views and suggestions on the “Telangana Gig and Platform Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2025,” has been extended for another 3 Weeks, which came into effect from Tuesday, April 29.

The draft Bill has been placed in the public domain of the labour department, on “https://labour.telangana.gov.in,” and also on the Telangana state portal, for seeking views/suggestions of the stake holders.

The views and suggestions of the stake holders will be furnished through email at tg.gig.labour@gmail.com, or can also be submitted through a physical copy with the title “Suggestions on Gig workers Bill” on the cover page, in the office of the commissioner of labour, Telangana, TAKS Bhavan, at the RTC X Roads in Hyderabad.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), in collaboration with the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) and Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy (Vidhi), submitted their detailed suggestions to the commissioner of labour on the recently released draft Bill on Monday, April 28.

The gig and platform workers suggested changes to the very objective of the bill, urging the state government to place obligations on the aggregators in relation to their social security; occupational health and safety; transparency in automated monitoring and decision-making systems; for creation of a platform for dispute resolution mechanism; to establish and to constitute a welfare board; to create a welfare fund for them; to register them and aggregators in the state.

They suggested a tripartite model of providing social security to unorganised sector workers to be adopted for protecting the rights of gig and platform workers.