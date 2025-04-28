Telangana gig and platform workers submit changes to draft welfare Bill

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), in collaboration with the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) and Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy (Vidhi), submitted detailed suggestions to the commissioner of labour on the recently released draft of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2025.

Speaking on the occasion on Monday, April 28, Shaik Salauddin, founder president of TGPWU, said,

“We wholeheartedly welcome the Telangana government’s commitment to recognising and protecting gig and platform workers. Chief minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership in presenting this Bill as a ‘May Day gift’ to gig workers is historic. Our suggestions are aimed at strengthening the Bill to ensure it becomes a model for the rest of India and the world.”

The submission reflects the collective insights of workers, trade unions, lawyers, civil society groups, and researchers. It emphasises the need for strong rights for workers, algorithmic transparency, tripartite governance, immediate and effective implementation.

“TGPWU remains committed to working with the government to ensure that the final legislation offers meaningful social security and welfare protection to all gig and platform workers in the state,” Shaik Salauddin said.