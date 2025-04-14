Govt plans to enact Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Bill on May 1

Hyderabad: The Congress-led state government plans to implement the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Bill from May 1, also known as International Workers’ Day.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy, in a review meeting with officials on Monday, April 14, at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, instructed them to upload the Bill online for public viewing and suggestions, if any. Based on the inputs, a final draft will be submitted to the government on April 25.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Bill, prepared by the state labour department, envisages job security, insurance and other welfare measures for the 4 lakh gig and platform workers currently working across the state.

Reminding that the state government issued orders for a mandatory Rs 5 lakh accidental insurance cover, including minimum wages, and mandatory health coverage for gig and platform workers on December 30, 2023, the chief minister hoped that the Bill would set an example for the entire nation.