Deadline for Telangana CM’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme extended

Hyderabad: The government has extended the application submission deadline for the Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme, which supports the higher education of minority students abroad, until September 25.

This decision was made due to a technical issue encountered at the Centre for Good Governance during the online application process for the spring season of 2023, resulting in a four-day disruption. As a result, the application window will now remain open until 5 pm on September 25.

Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Minority Welfare, Syed Omar Jaleel, issued the order to extend the application deadline.

This extension aims to provide equal opportunities to minority students who may have been affected by the technical glitch during the initial application period.

To date, over 600 online applications have been received from minority students across the state for the overseas scholarship.

To be eligible for this scholarship, candidates pursuing engineering or post-graduation programs must submit proof of securing at least 60 percent marks in their respective courses. Additionally, the annual income of the applicant’s guardians should not exceed Rs 5 lakh.

Qualified students may seek admission to universities in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea. Applications can be submitted online at the https://telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in/ website.

Applicants must also provide three sets of xerox copies of their certificates to the respective District Minority Welfare Office by 5 pm on September 30.

The Principal Secretary of Minority Welfare has also instructed District Minority Welfare Officers to take strict action against middlemen who are illicitly collecting large sums of money from scholarship applicants in exchange for facilitating the approval process.

This crackdown aims to prevent exploitation and fraud, as some individuals have been exploiting hopeful students and disappearing after taking substantial sums of two to five lakh rupees.

Recent actions have been taken to apprehend and prosecute such middlemen, who have been known to operate near Haj House Nampally.