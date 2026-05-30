‘Deal or deal with war’: US warns Iran as Lebanon front heats up

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Saturday, May 30, issued a stark warning to Iran, saying Tehran can either reach an agreement with Washington or face military consequences, as tensions continued to rise across the Middle East.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth said talks with Iran had been productive and that Tehran appeared to be moving in the right direction. However, he warned that Iran could either pursue a deal or “deal with war”, while stressing that the United States remains capable of resuming military operations if negotiations fail.

Hegseth says US ready to resume attacks if talks collapse

Hegseth said Washington retains the military capability to restart attacks on Iran if diplomacy does not yield results.

“Our ability to recommence if necessary is more than capable,” he said, adding that US stockpiles remain sufficient to sustain military operations.

His comments came as negotiators from Washington and Tehran continue efforts to bridge key differences blocking a potential agreement.

Iran signals willingness to pursue diplomatic solution

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran remains prepared to reach what he described as a “dignified framework” to end the conflict and reduce regional tensions.

During a telephone conversation with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Pezeshkian said Iran had consistently demonstrated its commitment to dialogue and called on the other side to uphold its international obligations.

Meanwhile, adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mohsen Rezaei accused US President Donald Trump of undermining diplomacy through the continued naval blockade and what he described as excessive demands.

VIDEO | Singapore: "Iran is coming in our direction and talks have been productive, but it can either do this through a deal or deal with War Department," says US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on nuclear negotiations.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/sdyzL4DWQb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 30, 2026

Iran moves to formalise control of Strait of Hormuz

Iran is reportedly preparing legislation to formalise its management of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy transit routes.

Iranian officials said parliament is expected to vote soon on a measure governing the country’s management of maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

Separately, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters reaffirmed that all commercial and military vessels must comply with regulations governing passage through the strait.

Oman warns of suspected floating mine

Oman’s Maritime Security Centre urged seafarers to exercise caution after a suspected floating mine was spotted in Omani territorial waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

Authorities advised vessels and fishermen to maintain a safe distance from suspicious objects and report them immediately.

#Alert



Due to the sighting of a floating object suspected to be a floating mine west of the Inshore Traffic Zone in the Strait of Hormuz within Omani territorial sea, the Maritime Security Centre urges all seafarers, fishermen, and vessels to exercise the utmost caution while… pic.twitter.com/own3VaF7q0 — مركز الأمن البحري| MARITIME SECURITY CENTRE (@OMAN_MSC) May 30, 2026

US warns against Iranian transit guarantees

The United States reiterated that American individuals and companies are prohibited from receiving services from the Iranian government related to guarantees of safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington also warned of sanctions risks linked to Iran’s newly established Persian Gulf Strait Authority, which US officials accuse of attempting to impose transit fees on vessels using the waterway.

Qatar opposes permanent Hormuz transit fees

Qatar said it opposes any permanent charges on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that such fees would ultimately increase costs for consumers.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said temporary charges linked to mine-clearing or maritime safety operations could be negotiable.

Iran claims drone interception over Qeshm Island

Iranian military authorities said air defence forces intercepted and shot down an alleged intruder drone over Qeshm Island.

The drone was described as belonging to the “US-Zionist enemy”, according to Iranian media reports.

Israeli strikes intensify across southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes and artillery launched attacks across southern Lebanon, including areas near Nabatieh and the historic Beaufort Castle, a strategic site overlooking parts of the south.

Lebanese media reported strikes on several towns, including Mayfadoun, Ansar, Habboush, Sarifa and al-Jumaymah.

Israel issues fresh evacuation orders

The Israeli military issued evacuation warnings for residents in more than a dozen villages in southern Lebanon.

Residents of Mayfadoun, Choukine and Zebdine were instructed to leave immediately and move north of the Zahrani River.

Lebanon seeks diplomatic pressure on Israel

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam discussed the worsening situation in southern Lebanon and agreed to intensify diplomatic contacts aimed at halting Israeli demolition activities, evacuation orders and damage to homes and historical sites.

The discussions came a day after Lebanese and Israeli military officials reportedly held direct talks.

Lebanese death toll rises after strikes

Lebanon’s army said an Israeli strike wounded two soldiers in the south.

The Health Ministry reported that at least three civilians were killed and more than a dozen others injured in Israeli attacks on Saturday. Lebanese authorities say more than 3,300 people have been killed since fighting intensified in March.

Hezbollah launches rockets towards northern Israel

Hezbollah said it launched rocket barrages towards the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona in response to what it described as Israeli ceasefire violations.

The Israeli military said several projectiles were intercepted, although one struck near the town. Earlier reports indicated that around 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel.

US disables vessel attempting to reach Iranian port

A US official told The Associated Press that American forces disabled a merchant vessel attempting to enter an Iranian port despite repeated warnings.

The Gambia-flagged bulk carrier Lian Star was reportedly struck by US aircraft in the Gulf of Oman and left adrift. The incident marks the latest enforcement action under Washington’s naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Missile debris damages US assets in Kuwait

Debris from an intercepted Iranian Fateh-110 ballistic missile reportedly struck Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base.

Several Americans reportedly suffered minor injuries, while two MQ-9 Reaper drones sustained significant damage.

Regional tensions remain high

The latest developments underscore the fragile state of diplomacy in the Middle East, with negotiations between Washington and Tehran continuing alongside rising military activity in the Gulf and renewed hostilities along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Despite public commitments to dialogue, the risk of a broader regional escalation remains significant.