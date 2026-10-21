‘Deal pretty close’: Trump on India-US trade agreement

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that India wants to conclude a trade agreement with the United States and indicated that the two countries were close to reaching a deal, while suggesting that the final arrangement would differ significantly from earlier trade agreements.

Speaking to reporters during an Oval Office interaction alongside Vice President JD Vance, Trump responded to a question about whether Washington and New Delhi were approaching an agreement.

“They want to make a deal. We’re going to make a deal pretty close,” Trump said.

“Yeah, that’s going to be a much different kind of deal than we’ve made,” he added.

The remarks came as Secretary of State Marco Rubio was visiting India and holding discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, placing the President’s comments against the backdrop of high-level diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Trump did not elaborate on what would make the proposed agreement different from previous arrangements.

Also Read Trump warns Zelensky to make deal with Russia

He also did not specify a date for concluding negotiations or identify the remaining issues preventing a final agreement.

The President’s comments nevertheless suggested that Washington expected progress in talks that have been closely watched by businesses, exporters and investors in both countries.

India and the United States have been negotiating a bilateral trade arrangement aimed at expanding market access and addressing longstanding differences over tariffs, agricultural products, industrial goods and regulatory barriers.

Trade negotiations have acquired additional significance under Trump’s second administration, which has made tariffs and reciprocal market access central elements of American economic policy.

The administration has argued that trading partners must offer American businesses greater access to their markets while reducing barriers affecting US exports.

For India, the negotiations carry implications for major export sectors, including pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, textiles, electronics and information technology-related services.

American companies have also sought greater opportunities in India’s expanding consumer market and manufacturing sectors.

The President’s latest remarks did not indicate whether negotiators had resolved differences over specific sectors or reached agreement on tariff reductions.

Nor did he announce any new investment commitments, market-access concessions or implementation timetable.

The comments came during an Oval Office event primarily devoted to the administration’s efforts to combat fraud involving federal government programmes.

Trump and Vance announced new incentives for individuals reporting suspected misuse of taxpayer funds and discussed the administration’s broader economic priorities.

During the interaction, Trump also spoke about reducing American trade deficits with major trading partners.

He cited Canada, Mexico and the European Union while arguing that his administration’s trade policies were changing longstanding commercial relationships.

The President said the United States was experiencing strong economic growth and attracting substantial new investment in manufacturing and industrial facilities.

He presented the administration’s tariff and trade strategy as part of a wider effort to strengthen domestic production and employment.

Although Trump did not discuss India’s tariffs or trade surplus during the exchange, his remarks about the proposed agreement came within that broader economic context.

The President’s comments followed months of discussions between officials in Washington and New Delhi over the terms of a bilateral trade arrangement.

Both governments have identified trade and investment as important pillars of the relationship, alongside defence cooperation, technology partnerships and energy security.

The United States is among India’s largest trading partners, with bilateral commerce spanning goods and services. The economic relationship also includes substantial investment flows and commercial partnerships involving technology, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and financial services.

–IANS

lkj/rs