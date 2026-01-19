Deal with sensitivity in women’s cases, Hyderabad ACP tells cops

Hyderabad: Stressing on the need for sensitivity in dealing with women-related cases and the need for swift legal action, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT) M Srinivas on Monday, January 19, reviewed the functioning of the Women Safety Wing (WSW) of the Hyderabad Police.

The review meeting, held at the Women Safety Wing office in Hyderabad, was attended by officers of the rank of sub-inspector and above from the city’s seven women police stations, SHE Teams, Bharosa Centres, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and the Juvenile Bureau Unit, a press release said.

The ACP stressed that victims approaching the police must be treated with empathy and patience, underlining that a supportive response at the first point of contact often determines the course of a case. He also directed officers to give priority to the execution of non-bailable warrants, calling for strict adherence to legal procedures.

With the All India Industrial Exhibition currently underway at Nampally, Srinivas asked SHE Teams to remain alert and visible at the venue to deter offences against women and ensure a safe environment for visitors.

He also reviewed the pendency of cases and instructed officers to step up efforts for their timely disposal so that victims are not made to wait for justice.Reiterating the police department’s commitment to women’s safety in the city, Srinivas said accountability, sensitivity and prompt action must remain the cornerstones of the Women Safety Wing’s functioning, according a press release.