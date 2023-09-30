‘Dear Indian parents…’: German envoy flags hostel ad with photo of Prez’s residence

The advertisement carries a picture of the German President's residence for admission in top boarding schools

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 30th September 2023 1:25 pm IST
Photo: Screengrab/X

New Delhi: Germany’s Ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann on Saturday flagged a misleading advertisement in a newspaper showing the German President’s residence in Berlin, saying “This is no boarding school”.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

In a post on X, Ackermann said: “Dear Indian parents – I found this in today’s newspaper. But this building is no boarding school! It is the seat of the German President in Berlin. Our Rashtrapati Bhavan as it were. There are good boarding schools also in Germany – but here, no child will be admitted.”

Also Read
Watch: Indian envoy prevented from entering UK gurdwara by Khalistani extremists

He also attached the advertisement along with his post.

MS Education Academy

The advertisement carries a picture of the German President’s residence for admission in top boarding schools

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 30th September 2023 1:25 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button