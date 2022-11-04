Death of woman, twin newborns: Four, including doc suspended in Karnataka

Benglore: A day after a woman and her twin babies died during childbirth reportedly after being refused treatment at a government hospital, Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar on Friday ordered the suspension of three women nurses and a doctor on charges of negligence.

He also constituted a three-member team to probe the matter and submit its findings within two weeks.

The minister said that the state government will also consider bringing in a law to fix accountability and punish medical staff in government hospitals if they misbehave with patients.

“If doctors and staff in government hospitals misbehave with people, they will be terminated from service. I will speak to the Chief Minister in this regard and if need be, we will bring necessary amendments to laws in the next session of the Assembly,” Dr. K. Sudhakar stated.

The deceased, a labourer from Tamil Nadu, was allegedly turned away by the duty staff at the government hospital in Tumkur, as she reportedly did not possess documents such as Aadhaar card or state government maternity card. The woman, who was unable to arrange transport to Bengaluru, later died at home during childbirth and twin babies also died.

The minister said that such incidents will not be tolerated in future. “In cases of emergency, hospitals should not insist on documents. Documents can be collected after attending to the emergency. There are about 76 notified emergency services, and instructions are already in place not to deny or delay treatment in such cases. In case treatment is not available in the government hospitals people can avail it in private hospitals also and the government will bear the cost,” Dr. Sudhakar stated.