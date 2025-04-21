Death threats to Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik: Reason Asim Riaz?

Mumbai: Asim Riaz is a model, rapper, and fitness lover who became famous after Bigg Boss 13. His bold attitude and strong opinions made him popular, especially among younger fans. After the show, he stayed in the spotlight but also got into a few fights on other reality shows. His latest controversy involves actor Abhinav Shukla and actress Rubina Dilaik.

How the Fight Started

The drama began on the reality show Battleground. Asim and Rubina, both judges on the show, got into a big argument. Asim said Rubina didn’t deserve to be on the panel. Later, Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla supported her and made fun of Asim’s attitude and fitness, saying, “All muscle, no brain.”

Death Threats to Abhinav and Rubina

After this, Abhinav and Rubina received scary death threats on Instagram. A person claiming to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatened to shoot the actor and harm his family. The message even mentioned a past attack on Salman Khan’s house. Abhinav shared the message online and asked the police for help. Rubina also shared the screenshots on her Instagram stories.

Check out Abhinav’s Tweet

Asim Riaz’s Angry Reply

Asim responded by calling the threats “fake” and said Abhinav was using his name to stay relevant. He added, “Four judges were having a real conversation… Who even called you to jump in? Stop poking your nose everywhere trying to play the hero- this isn’t some WhatsApp group drama. People like you only speak up when someone else’s name brings you relevance. This wasn’t your scene, but you forced an entry like you mattered.”

“And stop fishing for sympathy off fake comments from fake IDs. This is the internet- anyone can type anything. Stand tall or stay silent. Now, about fitness, only a man who’s never lifted will cry ‘steroids’ when someone shows up built differently. I built this body, this name, this attitude by brick, rep by rep. You call it substances, and I call it substances. I don’t need sympathy- l need space to dominate, and you Stay in your lane.”

What’s Happening Now?

Asim says he left Battleground on his own. Meanwhile, the online fight has sparked concern about safety for celebrities and how online hate can go too far.