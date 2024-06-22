Death toll from Israeli bombing in Rafah rises to 25

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the incident.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 22nd June 2024 11:21 am IST
Photo: AFP

Gaza: At least 25 Palestinians were killed due to gunfire and shells from Israeli tanks in the Al-Mawasi area, west of the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, the Hamas-run health authorities said.

The authorities said in a statement that 50 others were wounded on Friday in the Israeli attacks on tents for displaced people, and all victims were transferred to the hospital, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, Palestinian security sources reported that two Israeli tanks fired dozens of shells in the Shakoush area, west of Rafah, and one of the tanks fired a shell at the displaced people, resulting in casualties.

