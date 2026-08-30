Death toll in Nepal floods mounts to 788, over 2,500 missing

Kathmandu: The death toll from the August 26 flash floods surged to 788 on Sunday, August 30, while more than 2,500 remain missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

The water levels in the Bhotekoshi River rose again on Sunday, authorities warned, as they urged residents and rescue personnel in flood-hit districts to remain alert.

“The water level in the flooded Bhotekoshi River has risen to some extent; all concerned are urged to take precautionary measures,” it said on Sunday, adding that it will provide updates on the situation after receiving additional information.

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Bodies have been recovered from all eight affected districts as rescuers race against time to search for those missing and rescue those stranded on the fifth day since the disaster.

An ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream, wiping out towns and villages, damaging crucial infrastructure and washing away hydropower stations through central Nepal on Wednesday, August 26.

The NDRRMA further said that at least 2,502 people are still missing, while 9,435 people have been rescued from flood-hit areas so far.

The Kathmandu District Administrative Office issued an urgent notice on Saturday, calling on various associations, institutions, enterprises and individuals in Kathmandu to donate relief supplies to assist the victims in the Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts, Xinhua news agency reported.

The floods, triggered by a sudden surge in the Bhote Koshi River, caused widespread loss of life and extensive damage to hydropower projects, roads, bridges and other infrastructure in the affected areas.

A drone view of the aftermath of flash flooding at the confluence of the Trishuli and Tadi rivers in the Devighat area of Nuwakot district, Nepal.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said India dispatched a 4th flight with an additional 11 tonnes of assistance to Nepal in a C-130 aircraft.

Also Read Nepal flood survivors arrive in Chennai

“The 4th flight from India with 11 tonnes of assistance is now airborne. The C-130 aircraft is carrying a tunnel technical contingent along with equipment for search & rescue operations. A team of forensic experts for DNA analysis, along with forensic equipment. Relief supplies, including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulin, plastic sheets and hygiene kits,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

The forensic team will help Nepalese authorities in identifying the mortal remains of those killed in the flash floods.

The fourth Indian flight has touched down in Kathmandu.



It brings essential supplies and technical capabilities to support Nepal’s ongoing rescue & relief operations.



🇮🇳🇳🇵 pic.twitter.com/LYWF5c719k — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 30, 2026

He noted that 16 trucks carrying equipment for a 230-foot single-lane modular steel bridge have reached Nepal, and equipment for the installation of seven more Bailey bridges will be supplied soon.

So far, a total of 68.5 tonnes of relief material comprising essential medicines, portable generator sets, food packets, water purification tablets and technical equipment have been airlifted to Kathmandu.

A man sits at a debris and mud-covered area in the aftermath of devastating flash floods, in Dhading district, Nepal

“Our support to the relief and rescue efforts of Nepal continues,” he added.

MEA says 149 Indians rescued

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared on its X handle on Sunday a list of 149 people who were rescued.

Earlier, four Indian nationals — Ripu Kumar, Chaneshwar Narzary, Kripa Shankar and Mohammed Minhajuddin — were rescued from a hydropower project in Rasuwa, the MEA said.

Rasuwa was among the areas severely impacted by the floods.

“As many Indian nationals were among those impacted by the flash floods on both the Nepal side and the China side, the government of India has been working in close coordination with the Nepali and Chinese authorities for the early rescue and relief efforts of those affected by the floods,” the MEA said.

It said a round-the-clock control room has been established in the Ministry of External Affairs, and separate helplines have been made operational in Indian embassies in Kathmandu, Nepal, and Beijing, China.

“Our embassies in Kathmandu and Beijing have also remained engaged with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure effective coordination of search, rescue and relief efforts in connection with Indian nationals impacted by the flash flood,” the MEA said.

“Our missions have also ensured sustained efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of rescued Indian nationals apart from facilitating their return to India, wherever required, and are monitoring and facilitating the transit of Indian nationals returning from the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra through Nepal,” it added.

On India’s assistance to Nepal, the MEA said, a specialised technical team for tunnel reconnaissance and rescue was sent to the neighbouring country.

“The team started working today to assist in tunnel rescue in the impacted area. Based on their recommendation, a specialised tunnel rescue team from India with equipment is expected to reach Nepal today,” it said.

China says 49 Indians among 261 foreigners missing

Chinese officials on Sunday, August 30, said 261 foreign nationals, including 49 Indians, remained unaccounted for after the flash flood struck Gyirong Port, one of the main border crossings between Nepal and Tibet, on August 26.

The 261 foreigners are from 23 countries, Chinese officials told a media briefing at Gyirong, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The media briefing was held after a joint search and cross-checking of information by foreign affairs, public security, culture and tourism, and emergency management authorities.

A large number of Indian pilgrims were visiting Tibet to take part in the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra after ties between China and India improved.

Some of the Indian pilgrims were reportedly at the immigration building at the Tibet-Nepal border when the flood struck the region, wreaking havoc in Gyirong County in Tibet.





(With inputs from IANS and PTI)