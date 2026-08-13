Death toll in Sangareddy accident rises to six as woman succumbs

The death toll in the Sangareddy accident rose to six as another woman succumbed to her injuries late on the night of August 10.

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Hyderabad: The death toll in the Sangareddy accident rose to six as another woman succumbed to her injuries late on the night of August 10.

The accident occurred at Satwar in Mogudampally mandal when a speeding tanker hit an autorickshaw carrying daily wagers from Bidar district of neighbouring Karnataka.

The accident occurred within the limits of the Chiragpally police station, the police said. “The auto-driver and four women died, and seven others were injured in the accident,” they added.

Subhan Bakery

The victims were returning to their native place in Karnataka, police said. The injured were admitted to different hospitals in Zaheerabad and Sangareddy.

With inputs from PTI

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