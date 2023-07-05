Death toll of Palestinians due to Israeli military operation on Jenin rises to 12

The death toll from the Israeli military operation on Jenin and its refugee camp in the West Bank has risen to 12 and injured over 100 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army announced the end of an operation that had been going on for two days in Jenin.

The large-scale raid on the Jenin camp, which began on Monday, is considered one of the fiercest military operations in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades.

Almost a third of the refugee camp, about 4,000 Palestinians, have fled their homes, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Around 1,000 Israeli soldiers were used in the operation, which saw attack helicopters used alongside drones, fighter jets, and heavy weapons, resulting in numerous properties being damaged or destroyed.

According to a report by Agence France-Presse (AFP), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised before the withdrawal to carry out similar operations if necessary.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli army said it had carried out airstrikes on the Gaza Strip after it intercepted five rockets fired into Israeli territory.

The Israel-Palestinian conflict has worsened since early last year and escalated further under the Netanyahu government, which includes extreme-right allies.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the six-day war of 1967.

With the exception of annexed East Jerusalem, the area is now home to approximately 490,000 Israelis in settlements that are considered illegal under international law.

The Palestinians, who are seeking their own independent state, want Israel to withdraw from all land they seized in 1967 and demolish all Jewish settlements.