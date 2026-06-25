Back-to-back earthquakes kill 32, injure over 700 in Venezuela

Caracas: Back-to-back powerful earthquakes slammed Venezuela on the evening of Wednesday, June 24, collapsing buildings in the capital of Caracas.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the first earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1 and its epicentre was west of the community of Morón, located along the country’s Caribbean coast, about 168 kilometres west of Caracas. The quake had a depth of 13 kilometres.

Rescue workers inspect a damaged building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. AP/PTI(AP06_25_2026_000003B)

The USGS reported an even larger 7.5-magnitude earthquake just a minute later. The second quake had a depth of 10 kilometres and its epicentre was 16 kilometres southwest of Morón.

The quakes are among the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century.

Residents console a man outside their homes after successive earthquakes, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

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The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued a tsunami alert for Virgin Islands. Authorities in the Dominican Republic also issued one for the island. Another alert for Puerto Rico was quickly lifted.

Rescue workers search through the rubble after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. AP/PTI

People evacuated swaying buildings in Caracas and remained outside, many visibly shocked as they saw entire walls that had collapsed, making furniture visible from the street. Dust columns could also be seen in two neighbourhoods of the capital, where restaurants and other businesses are typically busy.

People walk amid debris after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. AP/PTI

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the quake could be felt in several states. The Altamira neighbourhood in Caracas had “alarming situations” with collapsed homes and buildings, he said, suggesting people were injured in the earthquake and asking motorists to give way to ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

“We understand that some people may be desperate, but we are acting according to protocols to activate aid and rescue efforts to help those who need it most,” Cabello said on state television. “Be very careful with children and the elderly; call each other and check that no one has been harmed.”

A car smashed by a collapsed building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. AP/PTI

He also urged people to remain outside as aftershocks could further damage some structures.

“The building really shook from side to side. Unreal. The force was incredibly strong,” Caracas resident Roberto Damas said. “We were walking and it was tossing us around. Everything in the apartment fell. Well, thank God we were able to get out.”

Emergency declared

Acting Venezuela President Rodríguez said early Thursday there are at least 32 people dead and 700 injured after back-to-back powerful earthquakes struck the country Wednesday evening.

She warned the toll was expected to rise as rescuers searched collapsed buildings and emergency crews reached devastated areas after the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes roiled the region.

La Guaria apparently was the hardest hit state, she said.

“Dozens of buildings have collapsed, and we are engaged in the arduous task of rescuing the lives that God allows us to save. The state of La Guaira is facing a true tragedy and has become a disaster zone,” she said.