6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes part of Indonesia

Indonesia is crossed by several seismic faults, and earthquakes and volcanic activity are common.

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Representational image

Jakarta: A 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook part of Indonesia on Tuesday, June 16, and was followed by strong aftershocks.

The initial temblor caused strong shaking lasting more than a minute. No information on damage or casualties was immediately available.

The quake was centred 46 kilometers (29 miles) east-southeast of Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi province. The US Geological Survey said it was about 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep.

Subhan Bakery

Indonesia is crossed by several seismic faults, and earthquakes and volcanic activity are common.

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