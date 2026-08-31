Death toll rises to 903 in Nepal flash floods

It said 4,247 people are also missing, including 85 security personnel and 320 foreigners.

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People helping each other amid flood debris in Nepal after devastating flash floods.
Nuwakot: A man gives support to an elderly near an area covered in mud and debris in the aftermath of flash floods, at Trishuli market, in Nuwakot district, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. The death toll from flash floods in Nepal rose to 781 on Sunday, with more bodies being recovered, even as more than 2,500 people are still missing. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI08_30_2026_000423B)

Kathmandu: The death toll from flash floods in Nepal rose to 903 on Monday, with more bodies being recovered and nearly 4,250 people still missing following the disaster, authorities said.

Bodies have been recovered from all eight affected districts as rescuers race against time to search for those missing and rescue those stranded on the sixth day since the disaster.

The disaster, believed to have been triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal on August 26.

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The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the death toll from the flash floods has surged to 903.

So far, 272 bodies have been recovered from Chitwan, 207 from Nawalparasi East, 151 from Nawalparasi West and 62 from Gorkha districts, the NDRRMA said.

Similarly, 95 bodies have been recovered from Nuwakot, 55 from Dhading, 37 from Tanahu and 24 from Rasuwa.

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It said 4,247 people are also missing, including 85 security personnel and 320 foreigners.

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