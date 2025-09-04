Decades-old mazar demolished in UP over ‘illegal encroachment’

The Uttar Pradesh administration on September 1 demolished decades-old mazars (dargah/mausoleum) at the Miya Sarai intersection in Sitapur district, citing “illegal encroachments.”

Several nearby shops were also razed. The demolition took place amid heavy police deployment, with the areas sealed to prevent protests from the local Muslim community.

According to additional district magistrate (ADM) Nitish Kumar Singh, the demolition was “necessary” to remove illegal encroachments.

Local Muslims expressed apprehension and alleged that the administration carried out the demolition without giving them enough time to remove their belongings. “The government should have efficiently dealt with the issue instead of taking such a step,” a local was quoted in Muslim Mirror.

As the videos of the demolition are circulated on social media, online users pointed out a pattern of swift demolitions of Muslim structures across India, often without legal proceedings, highlighting the government’s swift action in similar cases.