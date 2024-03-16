Deceased MLA Lasya Nanditha’s sister to contest Secunderabad bypoll

On February 23, Secunderabad (Cantt-SC) MLA G Lasya Nanditha passed away in a road accident after her car collided with a road crash barrier on the Outer Ring Road in Patancheru.

BRS has decided to contest late Secunderabad MLA G Lasya Nandhitha's sister G Niveditha (in picture) for the by-elections.

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to field late Secunderabad MLA G Lasya Nandhitha’s sister G Niveditha in the bypoll mandated after the MLA recently died in a road accident.

In a press meet here on Saturday, March 16, Niveditha said, “The party leaders advised our family that I should contest from Secunderabad (Cantt-SC).”

A case was filed against her driver Akash under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at the Patancheru police station in Sangareddy district.

Ironically, 37-year-old Lasya Nanditha entered politics after the demise of her father, Sayaanna, a popular leader in the Secunderabad cantonment.

