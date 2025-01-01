December sees surge in liquor sales across Telangana

Hyderabad: Liquor consumption in Telangana during December totalled Rs 3,523.21 crore marking a 15 percent decline from Rs 4,147.18 crore in December 2023.

According to reports, The final week of December saw a surge in sales with daily figures reaching Rs 192.67 crore on December 23, Rs 196.93 crore on December 24, Rs 191.59 crore on December 26, Rs 186.75 crore on December 27, Rs 191.06 crore on December 28, Rs 51.15 crore on December 29, and Rs 402.62 crore on December 30.

The average daily sale for the month was Rs 117.44 crore.

TNIE reported that 35,47,447 cases of Indian-made liquor (IML) and 42,52,705 cases of beer were sold in December 2024. In comparison, December 2023 saw 43,59,188 cases of IML and 46,22,273 cases of beer.

Telangana tops list of Indian states based on liquor spending

Telangana tops the list of Indian states based on liquor spending, with the highest average annual per capita consumption expenditure on alcoholic beverages.

Andhra Pradesh ranks second on the list.