Decision on contractual recruitment was taken by previous govt: Ajit Pawar

Notably, Pawar was deputy CM in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government too.

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said he was being unfairly blamed over recruitment on a contractual basis in government departments as the decision had been taken by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime. Also, there was acute manpower shortage in some departments, he told reporters here.

“Recruitment for more than 1.5 lakh vacancies is currently underway in different departments such as police, talathi (revenue department official) and education,” he said.

In the education department, the government decided to enlist retired teachers temporarily until regular teachers could be hired, he said.

Thousands of posts are vacant in government hospitals, Pawar said, adding, “the recruitment process is ongoing, but in critical departments like hospitals and education, manpower is required immediately.”

“I can provide proof as to who signed off on this decision during the previous government’s term. Today, when they are no longer in power, they are shifting the blame onto us,” the deputy CM said.

