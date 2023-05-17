Decision on Karnataka CM today or tomorrow; new cabinet in 48-72 hours

New Delhi: Amid intense speculation over the next chief minister of Karnataka, the Congress has said a decision on it is likely on Wednesday or Thursday and a new cabinet in the state will be in place in the next 48-72 hours.

The Opposition party asserted that Karnataka will have a five-year-long stable government and urged people not to believe in speculation and “fake news” which it alleged was being peddled by the BJP.

Addressing the media outside Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s 10 Rajaji Marg residence where hectic parleys are on to decide on the party’s chief ministerial pick with Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar being the top contenders for the post, AICC in-charge of state Randeep Surjewala said the party chief has been authorised to appoint the leader of the legislature party and that is why deliberations are underway.

“Do not resort to any speculation, whenever a decision is taken by the Congress president, we will be happy to inform you. I am only here to quash multiple rumours and hearsay …that are being played on multiple news channels. Please don’t believe in it,” Surjewala told reporters.

Whenever Congress takes a decision either Wednesday or Thursday, the party will be the first one to inform the media, he said.

Siddaramaiah’s supporters were spotted lighting firecrackers and giving sweets, but the Karnataka Chief Minister’s office remained vacant for the fourth day despite the Congress’s resounding victory in the assembly elections.

The supremo’s supporters also poured milk on his posters amid reports that he is likely to be chosen as CM of the state.

Confirming the same, the former minister and senior Congress Dalit leader H C Mahadevappa said on Wednesday that he was happy that Siddaramaiah is all set to become the CM. However, there has been no official confirmation form the Congress party’s high command.

Mahadevappa, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, stated that there was no proposal of power sharing. The two and three-year term proposal for Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar was just hearsay.

“There are many aspirants for the post of CM, but only one can be made as the CM. The high command has decided this after analyzing all factors,” he said.