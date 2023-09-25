Decision on YSRTP-Cong merger by Sep end, will go solo otherwise: Sharmila

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana party (YSRTP) chief Y S Sharmila on Monday, September 25, said that any possibility of working with the Congress will be finalised by the end of September.

Her statement comes as the time for the Telangana polls notification is fast nearing.

She held a meeting with senior functionaries and the cadres of the party and discussed a variety of aspects in connection with the polls.

“If no alliance fructifies, then the party will contest in all 119 constituencies,” she remarked.

Y S Sharmila also stated that she would tour across all Assembly segments starting the second week of October. During the meeting, she assured the cadres that their efforts would be recognised and their interests would be protected.

She had met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in August and according to reports, expects a key position and 15 Assembly tickets in return for the merger with the Congress.