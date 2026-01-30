Declare Sammakka–Sarakka Jatara National Festival: Telangana govt to Centre

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has urged the Union government to declare the Sammakka–Sarakka Jatara as a National Festival, describing it as a historic tribal congregation comparable in scale and significance to the Kumbh Mela.

Addressing a press conference at Medaram on Thursday, State Revenue, Housing and Information & Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the ongoing Jatara is the second to be held after the formation of the present government in Telangana.

Jatara given highest priority: Ponguleti

He said that under the leadership of chief minister A Revanth Reddy, the state had accorded the “highest priority to the historic tribal festival and undertaken several permanent development works to improve facilities for devotees.”

With union ministers visiting Medaram during the Maha Jatara, the minister expressed confidence that the long-pending demand for national recognition would be fulfilled soon.

He described the Sammakka–Sarakka Jatara as a symbol of tribal self-respect and identity, emphasising its cultural and social importance.

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy also thanked officials, staff from various departments and the media for their coordinated efforts in ensuring the smooth and successful conduct of the Maha Jatara.

Speaking on the occasion, Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Women & Child Welfare Minister Danasari Seethakka said that, as per the chief minister’s directions, temple development works and essential infrastructure were completed within 90 days under the supervision of the in-charge minister.

She noted that while the Jatara is traditionally held for four days, extensive arrangements were made this time in view of the unprecedented influx of devotees.

Jatara progressing peacefully: Seethakka

She said the Jatara has been progressing peacefully and smoothly, and thanked the district administration, police, officials from various departments, personnel deployed from other districts and media representatives for their support.

Meanwhile, Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar said infrastructure works, including the reconstruction of the Gaddelu, were completed within the stipulated timeframe following the Chief Minister’s instructions.

He said a representation was submitted to Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, seeking the declaration of the Sammakka–Sarakka Jatara as a National Festival and enhanced financial assistance from the Centre for its conduct.

With lakhs of devotees attending the Maha Jatara, Adluri Laxman Kumar said all necessary arrangements were made to ensure pilgrims faced no inconvenience, and thanked both the Central and State governments, officials and the media for their cooperation.