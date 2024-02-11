Decoding Nita Ambani's latest look: Price of her outfit is Rs...

Mumbai: Let’s explore the interesting world of Nita Ambani, Chancellor of the DY Patil University and the fashion icon. The fashion choices of Nita have always been a matter of interest, and her recent shopping frenzy in the UK got everyone’s attention.

Here’s a glimpse of her drool-worthy ensemble

Nita Ambani’s Chic Shopping Look

An Instagram post by an Ambani fan page shows Nita Ambani’s latest shopping trip in the UK made everyone curious. Here’s a glimpse of her drool-worthy ensemble:

The Dress: Nita wore a classy flower-printed baby pink gown that evoked sophistication. The dress is a product of the opulent brand Oscar De La Renta featuring a 39th-season magnolia flower print of gauze cotton poplin fabric. It offered great comfort during her shopping spree. The price tag? A whopping Rs.1,32,246.

She finished off her chic look with pale-colored sandals. These are sandals from her favorite brand, Hermes, and come with a price tag of Rs.83,9151.

Nita went for subtle makeup, involving tinted lips and thin eyeliner lines. Her hair was let down, which complimented her shining appeal.

Nita Ambani’s Fashion Legacy

The wardrobe of Nita Ambani houses a priceless collection of dresses for every event. From sarees and traditional wear made by ace designers to luxurious wear and comfortable casuals, she smartly blends style with elegance. Nita, regardless of whether it is a grand event or a simple outing, still serves to set fashion ideals to her fans.