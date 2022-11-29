‘Deeksha Divas’ a memorable day in Telangana’s history: KTR

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao while reviving memories of their struggle in the formation of Telangana, stated that Deeksha Divas marks a memorable day in Telangana’s history.



It has been 13 years since today when K Chandrashekhar Rao initiated the Telangana Mali Dasha movement and went on a death march on November 29, 2009.



The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) observes this day when the Telangana aspiration was ignited and the seed of Telangana statehood was planted.



Minister KTR, while recalling the memories, took to Twitter and said that November 29 is the day which changed history and will remain a memorable day forever.

“Your struggle is inevitable. The day that marked the beginning of a new era. The day when a brave and brave man took the good of his nation. A decisive day to turn the country’s attention towards Telangana. The day that turned history November 29, 2009. It is a memorable day in the history of Telangana. Deeksha Divas tweeted as #DeekshaDivas,” tweeted KTR



Insight into the past

As the leader of the movement, KCR went on a death march on November 29, 2009, to bring to reality the dream of the state of Telangana.



On November 29, 2009, when KCR was leaving from Uttara Telangana Bhavan in Karimnagar for his initiation to Siddipet, he was arrested by the police at Alugunoor Maneru Bridge, Karimnagar.



From there he was taken to Khammam jail and later to NIMS hospital where KCR’s struggle continued for 11 more days.



He ended his movement only after the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government announced on December 9 that Telangana would be formed.