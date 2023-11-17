Deep depression over Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm: IMD

New Delhi: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’ on Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The cyclonic storm will likely cross the Bangladesh coast close to Khepupara, packing a maximum wind speed of 80 kmph, on Friday night or early hours of Saturday, it said.

“Deep Depression over NW Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’ (pronounced as ‘Midhili’). It lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of 17th Nov over Northwest BoB about 190 km east of Paradip (Odisha), 200 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal), and 220 km southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh),” the IMD stated in its bulletin.

“The cyclonic storm is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast close to Khepupara with wind speed of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph during November 17 night or early hours of November 18.”

The name ‘Midhili’ has been given by the Maldives.

Countries affected by the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal cyclones rotationally give names of cyclones in a sequence. This system was adopted by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and member countries of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission (ESCAP).

Meanwhile, the Purba Medinipur district administration in West Bengal issued an alert on the approaching cyclone Midhili.

District Magistrate Tanbir Afzal told ANI that special guidelines have been issued for all the blocks in the district.

“The district is awake and alert to the threat posed by Cyclone Midhili. The Block Administrative Officers have been asked to be proactive while directions have been given to close the ferry wharves in the district in the event of heavy rains,” the DM said.

“Additional vigilance has been arranged in Digha, a coastal resort town in West Bengal popular with tourists. Rescue teams have been mobilised to deal with situations on a war footing. We are working hard to ensure that tourists do not face any problems,” the official added.