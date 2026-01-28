Deepfakes significant threat to democracy: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, January 28, said that deepfakes and misinformation were becoming significant threats to democracy and social harmony, and urged lawmakers to deliberate on this grave issue.

In her address to both Houses of Parliament, she said that in view of the dangers arising due to the misuse of AI, it is imperative to be serious about this issue.

“Deepfakes, misinformation, and fake content are becoming significant threats to democracy, social harmony, and public trust. It is essential that all of you deliberate on this grave issue,” the President said.

She called for cultivating innovation at the classroom level, and made a strong pitch for early exposure to science, technology and creative problem-solving in schools.

“Today, technology is evolving rapidly. As a result, the nature of jobs is also changing at a fast pace. Therefore, the National Education Policy has been designed to meet the needs of both the present and the future,” the President said.

She said right at the school level, children are being nurtured to have a mindset for technology and innovation.

“The Atal Innovation Mission is playing an effective role in this. So far, over one crore students across the country have benefitted from Atal Tinkering Labs,” the President said, adding that the culture of research and development is also being promoted through Anusandhan National Research Foundation.

Murmu said one thousand ITIs were being made future-ready for upgrading the ITI network in the country.

“On this account, Rs 60,000 crore is being spent under the PM Setu Scheme. My government is preparing an industry-ready workforce for modern technology. So far, 60 thousand youth have been trained for the semiconductor industry. Ten lakh youth are being trained in the field of Artificial Intelligence,” the President said.