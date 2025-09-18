Mumbai: Deepika Padukone is all over the news today and unfortunately, it’s not for the right reasons. Ever since the makers of Kalki 2 announced that the actress is no longer associated with the project, speculations have been rife about what really went wrong.

Now, a fresh report has revealed the reasons behind Deepika’s sudden exit.

Deepika Padukone’s per movie remuneration

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Deepika demanded a 25% hike in her fee along with a strict 7-hour work shift. For Kalki 2898 AD (Part 1), she was reportedly paid Rs 20 crore, and for the sequel, she asked for Rs 25 crore. The producers attempted to negotiate, citing the film’s heavy VFX requirements and longer shoot hours, but the actress and her team allegedly stood firm on their demands.

Deepika Padukone from Kalki 2898 AD (Image Source: X)

The report further added that Deepika travels with an entourage of 25 people and had also asked for five-star accommodation and food reimbursement for her team. While the makers offered her luxury arrangements in return for extended shoot timings, talks reportedly fell through when she refused to compromise.

Kalki 2 makers announce her exit

On Thursday, the makers of Kalki 2 issued an official statement on X, confirming Deepika’s exit from the Prabhas starrer. The announcement mentioned that a film of this scale “deserves commitment,” hinting at differences between the actress and the production house.