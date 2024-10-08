Deepika Padukone gets brutally trolled, people call her ‘cringe’

Mumbai: The much-anticipated trailer for Singham Again is finally here, and reactions have been all over the place. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone in major roles. While the trailer has grabbed attention, the response has been a mix of excitement and criticism, especially for Deepika Padukone’s performance.

One of the main complaints about the Singham Again trailer is its length. At almost 5 minutes, some fans feel that it gives away too much of the film. While the action scenes and high-energy moments are enjoyable for some, others think a shorter trailer would have had a stronger impact.

Deepika Padukone’s Role: Dividing Fans

Deepika Padukone plays Shakti Shetty, a tough cop in the film, but her performance has sparked mixed reactions. Many fans on social media found her portrayal over the top, calling her accent and expressions unnatural.

Never thought after seeing Arjun Kapoor and tiger in the cast, someone could act worse than him. But congratulations Deepika https://t.co/jn3re1e40v — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) October 7, 2024

Deepika was so CRINGE she made Arjun kapoor look great#SinghamAgainTrailer pic.twitter.com/jLQrx9p6RJ — Vishal (@VishalMalvi_) October 7, 2024

Deepika ka action 🤣 — Zodiac (@aviee_20) October 7, 2024

Deepika cringe 🤢 — RagnaR (@RagnarLodbrok07) October 7, 2024

On the other hand, some believe that Deepika’s exaggerated performance fits with Rohit Shetty’s style of action-packed, larger-than-life cinema. Her fans are defending her, saying that her bold role is in line with the film’s high-energy vibe.

Star-Studded Cast and Expectations

Besides Deepika and Ranveer, Singham Again features big names like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor. Fans are excited to see how this massive cast comes together in the film’s high-octane action sequences.