Deepika Padukone hospitalized, fans await baby’s arrival

Mumbai: Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted arriving at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, sparking excitement among their fans. A video of the duo arriving by car has gone viral, fueling speculation that Deepika’s delivery is about to happen.

The couple, who announced in February that they were expecting their first child, had shared that their baby was due in September. Now, with their hospital visit, fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the newest addition to the Singh-Padukone family.

As excitement builds, “DeepVeer” fans have taken to social media to speculate whether the couple will welcome a boy or a girl, with some even predicting twins. The buzz around this much-awaited moment continues to grow as fans eagerly await the big news.