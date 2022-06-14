Deepika Padukone hospitalized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who flew to Hyderabad a few days back for the shoot of her upcoming film Project K has been hospitalized in Kamineni Hospital here. A report in ETimes says that the actress was feeling unwell as her heart rate suddenly increased.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital, where the doctors examined her vitals and deemed her fit. Soon after treatment, Deepika returned to the sets to shoot with Amitabh Bachchan as her heart rate stabilized.

Deepika Padukone was in the city to mark her Tollywood film debut with Prabhas. The Nag Ashwin directorial will also star Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.

Earlier this year, Amitabh Bachchan shared the muhurat shot of the film. Furthermore, Prabhas also shared a glimpse of the film titled Amitabh Bachchan ‘Guru of Indian Cinema’.