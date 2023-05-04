Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to share screen for first time

Mumbai: After the success of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, Yash Raj Films is busy constructing its own spy verse. The production house is hitting headlines for its new projects and it has brought Salman and Shah Rukh together in cameo roles in each other’s movies. The production house now wants to create a spy universe with characters from films like Pathaan, WAR and Tiger. A report recently claimed that YRF is planning a movie in which Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif will be playing lead roles.

Yes, you read it right. The Twitter handle of Lets Cinema claimed that YRF is developing a high-budget female-centric spy film in which Deepika and Katrina will play lead roles. Deepika was seen in Pathaan and Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3 and both films are of YRF.

Quoting YRF’s official, an exclusive report in LetsCinema read, “We have movies in the West where Hollywood actresses lead a spy universe but it will be a first in India. Of course, we have had smaller films but this would be the first time that a big studio would mount something on a huge scale.”

YRF is already planning to bring Salman and SRK together in lead roles in a film titled ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan and it is expected to hit screens in 2024 or 2025. The production house’s war2 which stars Hrithik Roshan aka Kabir back again as Fighter in the Siddharth Anand film will release in first quarter of 2024. Before War2, Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 will hit the screens.

As the production house is planning to make its own spy universe, netizens reacted to the news poster shared by LetsCinema on Twitter. Some of the users are of the opinion that Ranbir Kapoor should play the role of the villain in the movie while others commented that Alia should play a cameo and the movie should be named ‘Women of Ranbir’.

Actually, Ranbir Kapoor was in love with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif before marrying his soulmate Alia Bhatt. Netizens are relating Ranbir Kapoor’s personal life with the next movie of the YRF universe.

