Deepika Padukone lands in Hyderabad, check cost of her Levis outfit

Hyderabad: Bollywood‘s sensation Deepika Padukone landed in Hyderabad on Tuesday, July 11 to join the shooting of her upcoming pan-India film Project K. She was spotted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) where she grabbed everyone’s attention with her impeccable style. The actress looked stunning in an all-purple ensemble that effortlessly displayed her fashion sense.

Deepika wore a lavender top with a purple co-ord dress set that included a stylish jacket and matching trousers. Her outfit was elegant and sophisticated, and it drew everyone’s attention. She accessorized with a sleek ponytail, black boots, a matching black handbag, and trendy black sunglasses.

Notably, Deepika wore the Levis X Deepika Padukone solid purple shirt collar jacket, a collaboration that seamlessly blended fashion and comfort. This exclusive piece costs approximately Rs. 4,199 and it is quite reasonable if you want to add this to your wardrobe.

Deepika Padukone’s airport look demonstrates her impeccable style and ability to pull off any outfit. Her fashion choices continue to inspire fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, solidifying her status as a true trendsetter.

On the work front, the actress is set to make her Tollywood debut with nag Ashwin’s Project K alongside Prabhas. Apart from this, she also has Fighter, and a cameo appearance in Jawan.