Deepika Padukone pregnant, actress announces delivery date

Mumbai: Bollywood’s beloved power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have set the internet ablaze with their heartwarming announcement: they are expecting their first child! The news broke via an Instagram post shared by Deepika herself.

Deepika Padukone is reportedly in her second trimester and is expected to deliver in September 2024. The Bollywood actress married fellow actor Ranveer Singh in 2018.

On Thursday, Deepika and Ranveer took to social media with an announcement post that simply said “September 2024”.

Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy rumors started spreading after she walked the red carpet at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). Her attentive fans observed that she skillfully hid her belly under a gorgeous Sabyasachi Mukherjee couture saree. The murmurs have gotten louder with time; there is no denying it any longer—Baby Singh is coming soon!