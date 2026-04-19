Deepika Padukone continues shooting Raaka and King despite pregnancy

Hyderabad: Actress Deepika Padukone is showing that being a mother and a movie star can go together. On Akshaya Tritiya, Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh announced that they are expecting their second child. They shared a cute Instagram post with their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test. Fans and celebrities sent many congratulations to the couple.

Filming Raaka While Pregnant

According to Hindustan Times, Deepika has started filming Atlee’s pan-India action film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun. “Amidst her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka and will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy,” a source told HT. The makers are taking all safety steps for her and adjusting schedules to keep the shoot on track. Raaka is the first film where Deepika, Allu Arjun, and Atlee are working together, making it highly anticipated.

Completing King Scenes

Deepika also has some parts left to film for Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film has a big cast, including Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji. Sources say Deepika will finish her work rather than pause completely, keeping both films on schedule.

Family and Career

Deepika and Ranveer met in 2012 on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and married in November 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. They had their first child, Dua, in September 2024 and shared her first pictures with fans during Diwali in 2025. While Deepika focuses on family, Ranveer has seen huge success with films like Dhurandhar and its sequel, which broke box office records worldwide.

Even while pregnant, Deepika is continuing her work for two major films. Fans are excited to see her in action on screen while she also prepares to welcome her second child.