Deepika Padukone rejects Koffee With Karan 8? Watch viral video

Mumbai: Popular celebrity chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’ is making waves currently as the host of the show Karan Johar has recently announced on Instagram that 8th season is set to premiere from 26th of October. The show has gained popularity over the years and fans have started discussing online who will be invited this season.

Karan Johar recently hinted that he will invite the newly married couples which include Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani , Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kausha- Katrina Kaif among others. But since rumours of Deepika and Ranveer to be guests in the show spread, an old video of Deepika too resurfaced online.

It is said that Deepika Padukone might have turned down the offer to appear in the show as she is seen announcing in an old video from Koffee With Karan Season 6 that she will never be part of the show again.

Yes, though the Pathaan actress seemed to be making an announcement while laughing, she was serious as she has never appeared in the show again since then. Ranveer Singh was seen in the last year in the show along with Alia Bhatt, not his wife Deepika Padukone.

In the video, which is from the end of the episode of KWK which features Alia Bhatt and Deepika, host Karan Johar is seen saying to Deepika Padukone, ”Who would you give it Deepika if you had to have an objective mind..?” to which Deepika replied, ” I think we were both good.”

After taking a pause, Deepika while looking suspiciously at KJo says, ”It is her no? to which the host laughs.

Deepika said that she was aware that Alia Bhatt is going to be a winner and it seems that it has hurt Ranveer’s wife and she is seen saying at the end of the episode, ”I am a very sensitive person, I can feel it……….”

After KJo announced Alia as winner, Deepika said, ”I knew it, I am never coming on this show again. And bearing my soul to world.”

Do you think , Deepika will come this season on the show or not? Watch the video below and let us know about your opinion in the comments section.