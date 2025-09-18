Hyderabad: It looks like Deepika Padukone is going through a challenging phase in the Telugu film industry, as she has now lost yet another big-ticket project. After her much-talked-about debut in Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika will not be returning for the film’s sequel.

On Thursday, production house Vyjayanthi Movies officially announced that Deepika will not reprise her role as Sumathi. While praising her work in the first film, the makers stated that they were unable to align commitments with the actress, and a project of this scale required greater availability.

Deepika Padukone out from Kalki 2898 AD sequel

The official statement read, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

This announcement comes months after Deepika reportedly turned down Prabhas’ next film Spirit with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, citing new personal responsibilities and strict work-hour preferences. The episode sparked a major debate in the industry, with Vanga even making sharp remarks and hinting at creative differences.

With two high-profile exits in a row, Deepika’s Telugu journey has hit a rough patch. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see what her next move will be, and what projects she chooses to take up in the coming months.