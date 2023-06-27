Deepika Padukone rocks stylish jumpsuit at Hyderabad Airport, its price is…

Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone, Bollywood‘s epitome of elegance and style, never fails to turn heads with her fashion choices. Whether she’s attending a red-carpet event or a casual outing, she always looks stunning. The actress recently drew everyone’s attention at Hyderabad airport with her latest fashion choice — a sustainable jumpsuit that not only looked classy but was also reasonably priced.

Let’s get into the specifics of her stunning airport ensemble. Her beige-coloured jumpsuit immediately drew attention, demonstrating her love of sustainable fashion. The jumpsuit struck the perfect balance between style and comfort with its comfortable luxe cotton-blend fabric, full zip, fold-down collar, ribbed cuffs, front pockets, and elastic waist.

Adidas 70s Jumpsuit

Deepika’s eye-catching jumpsuit belonged to the popular brand Adidas. The 70s jumpsuit by Adidas, known for its chic design, was originally priced at Rs. 12,999. Fashionistas were pleasantly surprised, however, because the ensemble was available at a reduced price of Rs. 6,499. Unfortunately, the jumpsuit is currently out of stock, showing Deepika’s fashion influence.

Details in Styling: Effortless Accessories

Deepika Padukone accessorized her jumpsuit in a minimalistic yet chic manner. She wore minimal makeup, highlighting her natural beauty with blushed cheeks and bare lips. Her hair was neatly styled in a sleek ponytail, lending sophistication to the overall look. Her outfit was complete with white trainers and brown sunglasses, giving it a trendy and sporty vibe.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Project-K and Fighter.