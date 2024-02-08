Deepika Padukone slays airport fashion in shacket – photos

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone fashion game is always on point be it an airport look or a party.

On Thursday morning, the ‘Fighter’ actor was spotted at Mumbai airport with her sister Anisha.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based papparazi, the actor was seen making their way towards the airport entrance. She wore a checked white button-down shacked that she paired with an off-white high-neck sweater, blue denim and black boots.

To enhance her look, she opted for a pair of sunglasses and tied her hair in a sleek bun.

Anisha, on the other hand, opted for a comfy co-ord set.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is currently basking in the success of Siddharth Anand’s aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’.

The film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles.

The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika’s first-ever on-screen collaboration.

‘Fighter’ was released in theatres on January 25.

Apart from that, she also has a sci-fi action thriller film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opposite Prabhas.