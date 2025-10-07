Mumbai: Baby Dua’s parents and Bollywood’s most adored couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have reunited on screen once again, this time for a heartwarming tourism campaign for Visit Abu Dhabi.

On Monday night, the duo shared the beautifully shot video on their Instagram and captioned “Mera sukoon.” The ad captures the couple exploring the serene and cultural charm of Abu Dhabi.

While their crackling chemistry was enough to win hearts, what truly caught fans’ attention was Deepika Padukone donning a hijab, looking absolutely ethereal. One fan wrote, “She looks amazing in hijab,” while another commented, “Her respect for Arab culture makes me love her even more.” A user even remarked humorously, “Seeing Deepika Padukone in an abaya was not on my 2025 bingo card.”

In the video, the couple is seen walking through picturesque locations of Abu Dhabi as Ranveer says, “There are some places that just let us listen. Let me show you…” Deepika adds, “It’s amazing how silence can feel like someone is speaking back.” The film concludes poetically with Deepika saying, “We travel to see the world, but sometimes we end up seeing ourselves.”

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again alongside Ranveer, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. She is currently working on Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, King.