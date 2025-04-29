Deepika Padukone teams up with Shah Rukh Khan again for King

Mumbai: Looks like the King of Bollywood isn’t slowing down anytime soon! After ruling 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for another exciting ride with his next big movie, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this action-packed thriller is all set to hit the floors on May 18 in Mumbai — and it’s already creating a lot of buzz!

Deepika Padukone Joins King

The cast of King is nothing short of fantastic, with names like Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. And now, Deepika Padukone has officially joined the team!

Sources close to the project revealed that Shah Rukh always had Deepika in mind for a special role. Although her schedule was initially packed — thanks to her taking some time off after her baby’s arrival and focusing on fitness — things eventually lined up perfectly after some delays in King’s shoot.

Interestingly, if it hadn’t worked out, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif were also considered for the part.

Deepika’s Special Appearance

Deepika won’t be around for the entire film but will make an extended cameo. She is expected to shoot for about 10 to 12 days in October. Plus, there’s talk that another big role might go to a legendary actor like Amitabh Bachchan, but that’s still under wraps for now.

With action scenes planned across India and Europe and music by Sachin-Jigar and Anirudh, King is shaping up to be massive. The release is expected between October and December 2026 — and fans seriously can’t wait!