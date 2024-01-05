Deepika Padukone to romance Mahesh Babu in mega movie?

Mumbai: Exciting news for movie enthusiasts as Bollywood‘s leading lady, Deepika Padukone, and south superstar Mahesh Babu are rumored to join forces for a blockbuster project! Yes, you read that right.

While earlier reports hinted at their collaboration in Madhu Mantena’s adaptation of the epic Ramayana, it seems that there are changes in plans now and the duo will be seen together in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming mega movie.

Though there is no official confirmation yet, recent buzz suggests that the filmmakers are in talks with Deepika Padukone to play the lead opposite Mahesh Babu in this highly anticipated film. The project is said to boast a staggering budget of Rs 1500 crore and is slated to commence filming in the summer of 2024.

The prospect of witnessing these two charismatic stars on the big screen together is creating a buzz among fans, making it an exciting project to look forward to. Well, it is surely a big news on Deepika Padukone’s birthday today!