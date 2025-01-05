Deepika Padukone turns 39: A look at her global milestones

Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone, born on January 5, 1986, is one of the most loved and talented actresses in Bollywood. From her debut in Om Shanti Om to her rise as a global star, she has become a role model for millions. On her 39th birthday, let’s take a look at her journey, achievements, and why she continues to inspire people worldwide.

Early Life and Start in Bollywood

Deepika was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, and grew up in a family passionate about sports. Her father, Prakash Padukone, is a badminton legend, but Deepika chose a different path. She started with modeling and then made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The movie was a huge hit, and her double role made her an overnight star.

Going Global

Deepika’s popularity is not just limited to India. She became a global star by acting in Hollywood movies and attending international events. Her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage showed her talent to the world.

List of Deepika Padukone’s Global Achievements

1. TIME Magazine Honors

Featured on the cover of TIME Magazine as a “Global Star” twice.

Named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in the world.

2. Crystal Award at World Economic Forum

Honored for her work in mental health awareness.

3. FIFA World Cup Trophy Unveiling

First Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup Trophy in 2022.

4. Academy Awards Presenter

Presented the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu at the 2023 Oscars.

5. BAFTA Presenter

Presented an award at the 2024 BAFTAs.

6. Cannes Film Festival Jury Member

First Indian actress to be a jury member at Cannes in 2022.

7. Academy Museum Gala

Invited to the prestigious 2023 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

8. Luxury Brand Ambassador

Global face for brands like Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Pottery Barn, and Hilton.

Deepika married actor Ranveer Singh in 2018, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, in 2024. Together, they are one of Bollywood’s most loved couples.

Looking Ahead

Deepika will soon be back on screen with exciting projects like Kalki 2898 AD and Fighter. Fans are eager to see her shine once again.