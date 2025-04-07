Deepika Padukone turns Suhana Khan’s mom, check film details

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is working on a new movie called ‘King’, directed by Siddharth Anand, who made Pathaan. This film is special because Suhana Khan, SRK’s daughter, will act with him for the first time. The story is a mix of action, drama, and revenge.

Deepika Padukone Joins KING

One of the most exciting parts of King is the role of Deepika Padukone. Fresh buzz has it that she is set to play the role of Suhana’s mother and SRK’s old love. Her role is not very long, but it is very important. Reportedly, the whole story changes because of her character.

More about Deepika’s role

Deepika’s role is full of emotion and mystery. She is the reason behind Suhana’s pain and SRK’s revenge. Her part adds deep feelings to the action-filled story. Even with less screen time, Deepika is the heart of the film.

Fans who love SRK and Deepika’s movies like Om Shanti Om and Pathaan will enjoy their powerful scenes together once again.

Strong Cast and Big Story

Along with SRK, Suhana, and Deepika, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan as the main villain. Abhay Verma, known for Munjya, will also be seen in an important role.

At first, SRK was only going to appear for a short time. But after director Siddharth Anand took over, the movie became a full action film with SRK in the lead.

The movie will start shooting next month in Mumbai, and it is expected to release in late 2026.