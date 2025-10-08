Mumbai: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has once again found herself in the headlines, this time for her appearance in a tourism advertisement for Abu Dhabi alongside her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. The ad, promoting Experience Abu Dhabi under the Department of Culture and Tourism, showcased the couple visiting the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

In the commercial, Deepika is seen wearing an abaya. While many praised her graceful and respectful look, a section of trolls criticized her, claiming she was “disrespectful” towards Hindu traditions. Comments ranged from calls to boycott the actress to accusing her of being “double-faced.”

“Highly disappointed. So let down by you,” one social media user wrote.

Remember Deepika Padukone's video "My Choice"?



"To wear a Bindi or not, my choice"

"I decide the clothes I wear"



Now Deepika Padukone has made video promoting Abu Dhabi tourism wearing Hijab.



What happened to "My Choice"? pic.twitter.com/y6bbIrqGYs — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) October 7, 2025

Deepika Padukone wore Hijab to promote Abu Dhabi Mosque 🤡



But she will never promote his own dharma or a teerth sthal. pic.twitter.com/iNzQ5gl4dJ — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) October 7, 2025

Fans, however, defended Deepika, explaining that wearing an abaya inside the mosque is mandatory for all women visitors, including international celebrities like Rihanna. Supporters emphasized that her attire reflected respect for local culture, not a religious statement, and applauded her for representing India beautifully.

One fan wrote, “As Indians we need not show insecurity about everything. She is covering her head just like we would expect foreign tourists to wear decent clothes in our temples. And more than that UAE is a strategic partner to our country along with enough bilateral trade and military operations. Deepika and Ranveer are looking regal. That regality is Indian!!”

Another commented, “They’re just doing promotions so please don’t take religion issues here,, I’m also an UNAPOLOGETIC HINDU, but they’re just doing promotions so please don’t blame them.”

“The same Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for Siddhi Vinayak temple by the way. Mosque is a worship place just like temple so obviously she would wear clothes appropriately?? you all just hungry for engagement that’s it,” one more wrote.

Despite the online backlash, the majority of responses highlighted positivity, with fans reminding critics that Deepika was simply following protocol at a sacred site and did nothing wrong.