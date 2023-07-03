Deepika, Ranveer, Ram Charan and Trisha’s in a movie together?

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have given some of their best performances with each other. The couple first starred together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The pair fell in love with each other on the sets and got married in 2018.

According to rumours, the pair is supposed to play the lead roles in the second part of Ayaan Mukherjee‘s mythological sci-fi film Brahamastra’s second installment. But Ranveer surprised his fans on Sunday with a mystery project.

The 83′ actor dropped a video on his Instagram account which stars Deepika as well. The video starts with the actress in a police station saying, “Mere husband kal raat se gayab hai [My husband has been missing since last night].” With a thrilling background soundtrack, the video cuts to Ranveer Singh talking to Chellam Sir from the hit Amazon Prime series, The Family Man. He says, “Sir, target found.”

This is not where the surprise ends. Along with the star couple, the video also starred RRR fame actor Ram Charan and Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan. The video has gone viral and netizens can’t wait for the project to be unveiled. A fan wrote under the post, “Damnnnnn I’m waiting” with fire emojis. “Nice to see both of them in a serious character” another fan commented.

But netizens are also guessing that the project could be an advertisement. A user commented under the post, “DON’T TELL ME ITS AN AD????.” Another fan commented, “I hope this is not some meesho ad” with crying emojis.

The actors are currently busy with their respective projects. Deepika is shooting for her upcoming Telugu industry debut Project K and the action film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. Ranveer on the other hand is promoting Karan Johar’s family drama Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani which is scheduled to be released on 28th July 2023.